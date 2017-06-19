Clearfield men who fled with teen to Nebraska waive charges
Austin J. Patterson, 22, of Clearfield, who allegedly ran off with a 15-year-old Clearfield girl for two months before they were found in Lincoln, Neb., waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Patterson is facing felony charges of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; unlawful contact with minor=-sexual offenses; hinder apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal; hinder apprehension/prosecution-conceal/destroy evidence; disseminate explicit sexual materials to a minor; and criminal use of communication facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May '17
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC