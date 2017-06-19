Clearfield men who fled with teen to Nebraska waive charges

Austin J. Patterson, 22, of Clearfield, who allegedly ran off with a 15-year-old Clearfield girl for two months before they were found in Lincoln, Neb., waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Patterson is facing felony charges of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; unlawful contact with minor=-sexual offenses; hinder apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal; hinder apprehension/prosecution-conceal/destroy evidence; disseminate explicit sexual materials to a minor; and criminal use of communication facility.

