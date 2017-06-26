Century-old letter appears in Lincoln mail carrier's stack
A Lincoln mail carrier faced an impossible task earlier this month when he found a letter sent more than 100 years ago in his pile. The letter with a 2-cent stamp showed up in the pile of mail Larry Schultz was sorting for his route in the area June 14, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
