Century-old letter appears in Lincoln mail carrier's stack

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, a letter, addressed to Mrs. H.H. Wheeler and postmarked in Des Moines in 1914, showed up in letter carrier Larry Schultz' batch of mail to deliver Thursday in Lincoln, Neb. Problem is: Grace Wheeler died in 1947, and her family home came tumbling down in 1965 to make way for the Nebraska Capitol's south parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.