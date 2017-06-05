Car Fire Spreads, Damages Garage At North Lincoln Home
From a good vantage point, you could see black smoke billowing from the far north end of Lincoln Wednesday morning. A car fire quickly spread to the garage of a home in the 7300 block of North 16th Street, which is southeast of 14th and Alvo Road.
