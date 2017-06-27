C-J Extra: Family in tune for annual 4th of July parade
The annual Collins Park Fourth of July Parade typically features antique cars, a marching band, costumed pets and other participants. This year's parade will start at 11 a.m. July 4. Jeremiah Nelson plays the cowbell while marching in last year's Collins Park Fourth of July Parade.
