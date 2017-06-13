Broadway Performers Lend Their Talent...

Broadway Performers Lend Their Talents to International Thespian Festival

Broadway performers Rebecca E. Covington , Arbender Robinson , and Kristen Beth Williams will join 28 students, representing 13 states and Canada, for the opening performance of the 2017 International Thespian Festival being held June 19-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The International Thespian Festival is a celebration of student achievement in the performing arts, produced by the Educational Theatre Association and attended by more than 4,000 students and teachers.

