Battle of the Badges charity paintball game
Members of Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and rescue gathered at CJ's Paintball, which is located south of Lincoln, for the Battle of the Badges. "This gives us the opportunity to kind get to know each other, connect with each other one on one as well as do what we're ultimately what we are here for help our community and help our city," Firefighter Christopher Gutierrez said.
