Artists Needed for Storm Drain Mural Project

Applications will be accepted until June 16 from local artists who want to help promote Lincoln's water quality by painting storm drain inlets. The purpose of the "UpStream Art - Lincoln" project is to use the City's stormwater infrastructure to send messages about protecting the water and environment.

