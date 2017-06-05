"A" Street Between 27th Street and No...

"A" Street Between 27th Street and Normal Blvd. to Close Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, June 7, "A" Street between 27th Street and Normal Blvd. will close for about two weeks for work related to the Lincoln Children's Zoo expansion project. Drivers are encouraged to use Capitol Pkwy.

