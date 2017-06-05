$1M Bridge Planned In West Lincoln

$1M Bridge Planned In West Lincoln

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

An engineer is being hired to draw-up plans for a bridge linking the Rock Island Trail and Jamaica Trail. There has never been a direct connection from southwest to northwest Lincoln through the trails, so instead of riding on the shoulder of Old Cheney or 14th Street to make the connection, bikers go into the woods and over a set of railroad tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May 26 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May 22 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC