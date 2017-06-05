$1M Bridge Planned In West Lincoln
An engineer is being hired to draw-up plans for a bridge linking the Rock Island Trail and Jamaica Trail. There has never been a direct connection from southwest to northwest Lincoln through the trails, so instead of riding on the shoulder of Old Cheney or 14th Street to make the connection, bikers go into the woods and over a set of railroad tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC