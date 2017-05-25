Work To Be Done On I-80 Ramps At Thre...

Work To Be Done On I-80 Ramps At Three NW Lincoln Interchanges

Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Starting Tuesday night, May 30), there will be temporary nighttime ramp closures along Interstate 80 in northwest Lincoln. Three interchanges, including the Highway 77 exit by the Lincoln Airport, the West Cornhusker Highway exit, also by the Airport, and the I-180 interchange.

