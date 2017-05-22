Woman Accused Of Lying About Hours Sp...

Woman Accused Of Lying About Hours Spent Helping Patients

A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing from Medicaid by lying about how many hours she spent helping two patients. Court records say 53-year-old Tammy Bolles is charged in an arrest warrant with two felony counts of theft.

