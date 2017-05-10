Welfare Check On Waverly Man Leads To...

Welfare Check On Waverly Man Leads To Gun Recovery

Monday Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Lancaster County deputies manage to find a 26-year-old Waverly man on his bike early Monday morning, after his parents were concerned he might harm himself. It was just after 3am when deputies, Lincoln Police and the State Patrol were called to a neighborhood a couple of blocks south of 143rd and Highway 6. David Hansen's parents told deputies he left on a bike.

