Union Bank Donating Trees to Celebrate 100th Anniversary
Union Bank was founded one hundred years ago and one way it is celebrating this milestone anniversary is to donate trees to the communities it serves. 200 nicely-sized trees are being planted in Lincoln parks as well as additional trees planted in fourteen communities in Nebraska and Kansas.
