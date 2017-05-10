Three People Arrested Related To January Robbery At North Lincoln Bar

Four months after an armed robbery and assault happened before the start of the business day at a north Lincoln bar and grill, police arrest three people suspected to be involved. Through follow up and help with surveillance photos, 37-year-old Rudy Johnson, Jr. and 45-year-old Jason Narcisse were arrested Thursday night for the January 2nd robbery at Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior.

