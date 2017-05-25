Taser Used On Naked Man During Domestic Disturbance At South Lincoln Home
Those of you living northeast of 48th and "A" may have heard a lot of commotion just after 3:30am Friday, as Lincoln Police were trying to take a naked man into custody, when he started to fight them before getting tasered. Investigators say someone living in the home in the 1300 block of South 49th called police, told them the man was on some drug and started to banging on the door, trying to get inside.
