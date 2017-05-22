Symbolic Protest Planted On Keystone XL Pipeline
An acre of sacred blue Ponca corn has being planted directly in the path of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline just north of Neigh, 3 hours north of Lincoln. Yesterday, activists, farmers, tribal leaders and members of the Cowboy-Indian Alliance, planted sacred corn and a patch of trees as symbolic barriers to the pipeline.
