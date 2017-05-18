Student Suspected of Bringing Meth In Baggie To School
Around 2.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in a baggie thrown away in a third floor garbage can at Irving Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been referred to juvenile court, after school officials contacted him, suspecting he was the one who threw the baggie away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr 28
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC