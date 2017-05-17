Stolen Guns Frustrate Public Safety D...

Stolen Guns Frustrate Public Safety Director

City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady is becoming frustrated, "We've had 30 within the past year and a half; all but one of them were unlocked, 29 of the 30 cars were unlocked". Casady also told KFOR's Chris and Carol Mornings that 4 times this year stolen guns have been found on teenagers,"One was used for a murder".

