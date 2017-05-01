Snow Reported In Western Nebraska
KOLN/KGIN-TV meteorologist Rusty Dawkins posting this photo on Twitter of an inch of snow in southeast Lincoln. Instead of May baskets, some people in southwest and central Nebraska are shoveling snow.
