Sen. Roy Baker Will Not Seek 2nd Term
A Nebraska state senator has announced that he will not seek a second term in the Legislature next year. Sen. Roy Baker of Lincoln said today that he and his wife, Paula, are moving, and will establish new residences in Minnesota and Arizona to be closer to family members.
