Ricketts' Nebraska budget vetoes survive override attempt
Alan Zavodny, the executive director of NorthStar Services in Columbus, Neb., left, is seen with some of those in care of NorthStar Services, as he speaks to reporters outside the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Senators fell short of the support needed to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget veto to restore $32.4 million in funding for groups that serve the elderly and people with developmental disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr 28
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
|Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|Monty
|6
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar '17
|Fred Mertz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC