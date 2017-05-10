Residents Don't Want Neighborhood Disturbed By Fire Station
At a meeting last night between people living at 84th and Pioneers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Assistant Chief, Pat Borer, said 84th and Pioneers is the perfect location to serve what is now a vulnerable area.
