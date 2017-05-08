Reservation Deadline Extended for Mayor's Arts Awards
The registration deadline for the 2017 Mayor's Arts Awards has been extended to Monday May 15. Mayor Chris Beutler and the Lincoln Arts Council will present the awards Wednesday, June 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The theme for this year's event, which is open to the public, is "Wizard of Arts."
