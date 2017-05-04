Republican Health Care Bill Causes Co...

Republican Health Care Bill Causes Concern For Those With Pre-Existing Conditions Here In Lincoln

The GOP health care bill pushed through the House on Thursday leaves those with pre-existing conditions fearful of higher premiums and losing coverage altogether if the Affordable Care Act is replaced. One of the people who showed up to protest at Nebraska First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's downtown Lincoln office was Brittany Judkins, who told our media partner 10/11 News lawmakers need to listen to constituents, who she says will die and suffer.

