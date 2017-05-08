Reducing mental illness stigmas with multicultural competency
With an increase in the number of international students who visited the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Counseling and Psychological Services after President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, CAPS stresses the importance of having multiculturally competent counselors. "It's something that the mental health field has struggled with so we are still working on it," said John Mark Krejci, Ph.D., a psychologist for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Counseling and Psychological Services.
