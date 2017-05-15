Public Invited to Woods Tennis Center...

Public Invited to Woods Tennis Center Dedication Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Friends of Woods Tennis invite the public to the dedication of the new Woods Tennis Center indoor facility Wednesday, May 17 at Woods Park, 33rd and "J" Streets. An open house begins at 3:30 p.m. with tour of the new facility, and the dedication will begin at 4:30 p.m. The project replaces the two white "bubbles" at Woods Park with a new permanent structure that houses six indoor courts, locker rooms, office and storage areas and an elevated viewing deck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC