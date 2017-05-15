Public Invited to Woods Tennis Center Dedication Wednesday
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Friends of Woods Tennis invite the public to the dedication of the new Woods Tennis Center indoor facility Wednesday, May 17 at Woods Park, 33rd and "J" Streets. An open house begins at 3:30 p.m. with tour of the new facility, and the dedication will begin at 4:30 p.m. The project replaces the two white "bubbles" at Woods Park with a new permanent structure that houses six indoor courts, locker rooms, office and storage areas and an elevated viewing deck.
