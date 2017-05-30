Public Invited to Winners' Reception ...

Public Invited to Winners' Reception Following Mayor's Arts Award

Read more: City of Lincoln

For the first time, the Mayor's Arts Awards will include a Winners' Reception following the dinner and awards program Wednesday, June 7. Mayor Chris Beutler and the Lincoln Arts Council will present the awards at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the theme for this year's event is "Wizard of Arts." The Winners' Reception will be held on the outdoor Capital Terrace at the Arena, and a video featuring the award winners will be played on the Cube in the nearby Railyard.

