Public Invited to Winners' Reception Following Mayor's Arts Award
For the first time, the Mayor's Arts Awards will include a Winners' Reception following the dinner and awards program Wednesday, June 7. Mayor Chris Beutler and the Lincoln Arts Council will present the awards at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the theme for this year's event is "Wizard of Arts." The Winners' Reception will be held on the outdoor Capital Terrace at the Arena, and a video featuring the award winners will be played on the Cube in the nearby Railyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC