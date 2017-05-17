Public Invited to Donate Fans to Seni...

Public Invited to Donate Fans to Seniors May 18

Aging Partners and the Lincoln Coalition for Older Adults Health Promotion invite the public to donate electric fans to seniors May 18. New fans will be accepted for the sixth-annual "Be a Fan of Seniors" donation drive from 3 to 5 p.m. at Home Instead Senior Care, 1400 Dahlberg Dr., Suite E . The drive is conducted by COAHP, which provides donated fans to Aging Partners for distribution to older adults in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

