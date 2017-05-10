Public Invited to Celebrate "Kids to ...

Public Invited to Celebrate "Kids to Parks Day"

Lincoln families are invited to celebrate national Kids to Parks Day by participating in the Party on the Plaza from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Union Plaza, 21st and "P" streets. The free event is part of an effort by the National Park Trust to encourage communities to plan special events for Kids to Parks Day in local, state and national parks across the country.

