Project Breathe Program Aims To Curb Pet Deaths

To reduce a pet from dying by smoke inhalation in a Lincoln fire, Invisible Fence of the Heartland has donated 19 pet oxygen mask kits as part of it's Project Breathea program, with the goal to equip every fire station in the U.S. and Canada with pet oxygen masks. More than 170 pets have reportedly been saved by the donated masks.

