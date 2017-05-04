Passengers Hurt After Falling Off Pickup, Driver Arrested
Lincoln Police arrest a 33-year-old man, after he allegedly drove away from two separate injury accidents late Tuesday night. Jesse Rabago is facing two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, plus letting people ride on the outside of a vehicle.
