Overnight Arson Fires Under Investigation

Three arson fires just minutes apart and blocks away from each other in east Lincoln early Friday morning. Police Captain Jeff Bucher tells KFOR News trash cans or dumpsters were set on fire behind the State Farm in Meridian Park and behind Best Buy, both near 70th and "O", while the third one was reported behind Catherine's clothing store just north of 66th and "O".

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.