Overnight Arson Fires Under Investiga...

Overnight Arson Fires Under Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Three arson fires just minutes apart and blocks away from each other in east Lincoln early Friday morning. Police Captain Jeff Bucher tells KFOR News trash cans or dumpsters were set on fire behind the State Farm in Meridian Park and behind Best Buy, both near 70th and "O", while the third one was reported behind Catherine's clothing store just north of 66th and "O".

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC