Open House Set for West "A" Improvement Project

The public is invited to an open house Thursday, May 25 on improvements to West "A" Street from the west City limits to Folsom Street. The meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Roper Elementary School, 2323 S. Coddington Ave. Parking is available in the north lot or the loop east of the school.

