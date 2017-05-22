One Person Killed In Crash On Highway...

One Person Killed In Crash On Highway 34 Near Bellevue

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The driver of a pickup truck was killed, after Sarpy County Sheriff's officials say he turned in front of a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 34 south of Bellevue, about an hour east of Lincoln, on Monday. Sheriff's Captain Kevin Greiger says the pickup driver stop at a stop sign before turning onto Highway 34, just east of Highway 75, between Bellevue and Plattsmouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) 14 hr Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr 28 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC