One Person Killed In Crash On Highway 34 Near Bellevue

The driver of a pickup truck was killed, after Sarpy County Sheriff's officials say he turned in front of a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 34 south of Bellevue, about an hour east of Lincoln, on Monday. Sheriff's Captain Kevin Greiger says the pickup driver stop at a stop sign before turning onto Highway 34, just east of Highway 75, between Bellevue and Plattsmouth.

