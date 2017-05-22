One Book-One Lincoln Finalists to Be ...

One Book-One Lincoln Finalists to Be Announced May 29

Read more: City of Lincoln

Lincoln City Libraries and the Foundation for LCL will announce the three finalists for the 2017 One Book-One Lincoln community reading program at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at The Mill, 800 "P" Street. Copies of the books will be available for borrowing with a library card.

