NPPD, LES utilities to end power plant partnership
LES spokeswoman Rachel Barth says the utility decided it wouldn't need the electricity Sheldon Station generates because its predicted customer demand appears smaller than expected. The Lincoln utility is also in the middle of reviewing its electricity generating portfolio to ensure it has the right mix of power sources.
