Nomad Trust named as Stonebow Media charity of the year

Stonebow Media, the publishers of The Lincolnite, Lincolnshire Reporter and Lincolnshire Business , has chosen the Nomad Trust as its charity of the year. The Nomad Trust is a registered charity which provides welfare services in Lincoln for those who are homeless or otherwise in need.

