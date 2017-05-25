New Game: TS: Metro-North Kawasaki M8

New Game: TS: Metro-North Kawasaki M8

One of the newest electric multiple units for the Northeast Corridor comes to Train Simulator in Metro-North's familiar bare metal and red livery. Built by Kawasaki at Lincoln, Nebraska for use on the New Haven Line, the M8 first entered service in March 2011 as a replacement to the current fleet of M2, M4 and M6 multiple units.

