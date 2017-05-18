New Downtown Development Plans Revealed
Mayor Chris Beutler and developers today provided details on the City Centre project, a new nine-story mixed use building on "P" Street between 9th and 10th streets. The existing building on the site has housed the Lincoln Journal Star newsroom and business offices since 1951.
