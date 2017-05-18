New Aerospace Division Opened by Kawa...

New Aerospace Division Opened by Kawasaki

Friday May 19

Kawasaki has opened a new Aerospace Division in Lincoln, the first aerostructures production line for Kawasaki in the United States. Production will initially focus on cargo door manufacturing for Boeing's 777x aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Lincoln, NE

