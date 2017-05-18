New Aerospace Division Opened by Kawasaki
Kawasaki has opened a new Aerospace Division in Lincoln, the first aerostructures production line for Kawasaki in the United States. Production will initially focus on cargo door manufacturing for Boeing's 777x aircraft.
