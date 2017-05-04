Nebraska Paranormal Conference held for first time in Lincoln
A small group gathered at the Oasis Inn and Suites near 52nd and Cornhusker Highway to get in touch with their spooky side Sunday. It was the first ever Nebraska Paranormal Conference - where paranormal investigators, authors and physics were on hand to try and explain those creepy thing you sometimes just can't explain.
