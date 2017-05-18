NE Supreme Court Justices To See Pay Raise

LB647, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, increases by 1 percent the salary of Nebraska Supreme Court justices, effective July 1. The raise will result in an annual salary of $173,694 annually. An additional 1.5 percent raise will take effect Jan. 1, 2019, increasing the justices' salary to $176,299.

