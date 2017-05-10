Much Bigger Building To Replace Journal-Star

Another giant mixed-use building will soon take its place along Lincoln's P Street Corridor if the City Council approves plans put forward by developers. Newman Development of Binghampton, New York has proposed demolishing the well known headquarters of the Journal Star Newspaper between 9th and 10th on P Street and replacing it with an 11 story building estimated to cost $90 to $92 Million.

