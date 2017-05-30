Mayor, Local Officials Announce South Beltway Funding Plan

Mayor Chris Beutler and officials from the City, County and the Railroad Transportation Safety District today announced a funding plan that will allow construction of the South Beltway project to begin in 2020. The beltway is designed to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety, mobility and efficiency in Lincoln by connecting Highway 77, south of Saltillo Road, to Highway 2, near S. 120th Street and Rokeby Road.

