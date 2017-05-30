Mayor, Local Officials Announce South...

Mayor, Local Officials Announce South Beltway Funding Plan

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: City of Lincoln

Mayor Chris Beutler and officials from the City, County and the Railroad Transportation Safety District today announced a funding plan that will allow construction of the South Beltway project to begin in 2020. The beltway is designed to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety, mobility and efficiency in Lincoln by connecting Highway 77, south of Saltillo Road, to Highway 2, near S. 120th Street and Rokeby Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May 26 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May 22 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr '17 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr '17 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,426,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC