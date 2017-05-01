Mayor Buetler Mulling Next Steps On Kansas Smoke
What's next for Mayor Beutler, now that health officials in Kansas have basically said, "Nice hearing from you, but controlled burns will continue in the Flint Hills region" ??? The drifting smoke linger into Lincoln led Mayor Beutler to write a letter to Kansas health officials. Mayor Beutler replied, saying, quote, "The failure of the existing plan suggests new practices must be both established and enforced."
