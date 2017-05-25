Man's body found in downtown Omaha la...

Man's body found in downtown Omaha lagoon

Read more: KLKN

Fire officials say sonar operated in a rescue boat found the body around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, and long poles were used to bring the body to the surface of the lagoon in Heartland of America Park. The man's name hasn't been released.

