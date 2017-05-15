Man Leads Police On Short High Speed Chase

At speeds of 100 mph, a 37-year-old man led Lincoln Police on a short chase early Tuesday morning that started near 11th and "K" and later inside the Super C store at 10th and High Streets. Police say Aaron Brannigan was going the wrong way on "K" Street before he let a passenger out on the north side of the County-City Building, then took off before turning southbound onto 9th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.