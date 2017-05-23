Man Convicted Of Stealing From Foltz Family Gets Jail Time
The man found guilty of stealing from the family of Sam Foltz while they were in Lincoln being honored at a football game, gets 3-to-5 years for burglary, and 2 years for theft. Plus, Scott Davis was sentenced to 1 year and $2,000 in restitution for stealing from a construction company.
