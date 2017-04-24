LPD Releases Surveillance Photos of A...

LPD Releases Surveillance Photos of April 28 Attempted Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Surveillance photo taken outside of Phone Fix USA, 3865 South Street, following an attempted robbery on Friday, April 28, 2017. Here are some surveillance photos, showing pictures of a suspect from the attempted robbery on Friday morning inside Phone Fix USA at Normal Boulevard and South Street in south Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Fri Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr 7 anonymous 2
Review: Ari Auto Repair Apr 4 Khalid 1
Neighborhood Watch Coordinators? Apr 4 trafconknight 1
http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688 Mar '17 Lacylou 2
Lincoln, Nebraska Steve Mapes Felony MugShot Cr... (Feb '16) Mar '17 Monty 6
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar '17 Fred Mertz 4
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC